People dancing on Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

A group of people wrestling in the sand at Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

Bondi Beach was teeming with Sydneysiders who stayed to watch the sun come up, crashed out on the sand, or jumped into the surf for an early-morning dip.

Despite the significant number of people who converged on the harbour foreshore, NSW Police commended the behaviour of crowds who attended celebrations across Sydney.

While there were a few exceptions, police said the majority of people were well-behaved and enjoyed their celebrations safely and responsibly.

A man sleeps on the sand at Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

A girl looks at her phone while her companion takes a nap on Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

Overall, eight people were charged with various offences, including assault police, resist police, assault, offensive behaviour.

Metropolitan Field Operations and Operation New Year’s Eve 2019 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing APM, said police were pleased with the behavior of crowds.

“Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are widely considered among the best in the world, so it was great to see everyone in the city last night living up to that reputation and acting responsibly,” Assistant Commissioner Willing said.

Two men have a rest on Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

A man and woman are seen sleeping at Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

“The fact that there were only a few reports of alcohol-related violence is a true reflection of how well-behaved the crowds were.

“Some vantage points were at capacity by the afternoon and despite some initial difficult weather conditions, Sydney, as usual, brought in the new year in spectacular fashion.

Assistant Commissioner Willing said police were pleased with the patience of crowds as they made their way home following the fireworks.

“New Year’s Eve really is a night of celebrations, and as people left the city, they remained in high spirits and handled the consequences of being in a large crowd very well,” he said.

A woman splashes around in the water at Bondi Beach on New Year's Day. Getty

More than a million revellers gathered at key vantage points in all major cities last night to nab the best views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks. Getty

Elsewhere across the country, police were equally as satisfied with the behavior of crowds who braved the masses to catch a glimpse of the annual fireworks display.

In Victoria, police made 132 arrests, including 74 for drunk offenses.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said he was pleased to see the majority of Victorians welcome 2020 responsibly in their local community and at holiday destinations.

“Overwhelmingly our police saw great behaviour by crowds overnight, both in the CBD and at suburban and regional community celebrations, with people taking responsibility for their own behaviour and looking out for the mates,” DC Patton said.

Fireworks erupt over the Melbourne central business district during New Year's Eve celebrations. Getty

Crowds arrive to get a vantage spot to view the fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne.. Getty

Likewise, Police praised the behaviour of New Year’s crowds across Queensland as revellers welcomed in 2020.

In the Brisbane region, police arrested 46 people on 49 charges, primarily for anti-social, alcohol and drug related incidents.

“Although officers were kept busy across Queensland last night, police were happy with the well-behaved crowds,” North Brisbane District Superintendent Chris Stream said.

Revellers watch the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Brisbane. Instagram

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the city in Adelaide. Instagram

New Year’s Eve also saw thousands of people venture into Adelaide CBD as well as 41,000 others who attended Adelaide Oval to watch the Big Bash Cricket.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval said “New Year’s Eve was a successful operation for police with no major disturbances reported across the state.

Overall, there were 106 arrests, 20 people were reported and 92 expiation notices issued for offences including possession of drugs, and possessing or consuming of alcohol in a dry zone.