Karl Stefanovic

Today show host Karl Stefanovic was quickly a frontrunner for many fans guessing who will take the new job.

However, a TV executive revealed to New Idea that it’s likely Nine would “replace Tracy with another female host.”

“Sunrise is still rating a lot better than Today, but Karl and Ally (Langdon) have a great chemistry and the execs would prefer not to mess with that.”

Andy Lee

Andy Lee threw his name in the ring during a hilarious hosting gig at the Nine Upfronts this week - but it’s unlikely the radio show host would be a serious applicant.

Andy Lee used his hosting gig to make a light-hearted argument for why he should step into the reporting top job.

"We're both here using these hosting duties today to audition for the role of A Current Affair for next year," Andy explained to the audience.

The conversation between the Aussie radio host and journalist Brooke Boney received a number of laughs from the audience, as he put forth a number of reasons why he should take the gig, explaining that he's "the perfect person for this ACA role."

Later that night, Andy told New Idea exclusively that he was “definitely” down for the new job and thought that his efforts to convince the audience “went really well!”

Carrie Bickmore

The popular host of The Project, Carrie Bickmore has also been a popular suggestion - especially considering her contract with Ten is set to expire at the end of the year.

But would she make the jump across to the rival network?

Deborah Knight

Television presenter Deborah Knight has been a staple on Aussie television for years - with experience on Nine News Sydney, Today, 60 Minutes and 2GB, she’s even the host of A Current Affair on Friday and Saturday nights!

Leila McKinnon

Leila McKinnon also has experience stepping in to host A Current Affair from time to time. She has also worked across Nine News, Weekend Today and is currently co-hosting Australian Ninja Warrior.

Georgie Gardner

Another popular Nine network alumni, Georgie Garner has been suggested as the next host of A Current Affair.

The weekend presenter on Nine New Sydney has also previously worked on the Today show.

Sylvia Jeffreys

Co-host of Today Extra, Sylvia Jeffreys is another front runner for the gig thanks to her experience as a reporter on A Current Affair.

Earlier this year there were plenty of whisperings that she was gunning for the role - will she step up as Tracy steps down?

Brooke Boney

Could entertainment reporter Brooke Boney replace Tracy? Fans of the indigenous journalist think so!

She joined in on Andy Lee’s jokes about themselves wanting the hosting gig at the Nine upfronts - but we think she would do an amazing job!