Following Tracy Grimshaw's shock announcement last week that she would be leaving A Current Affair after 17 years, the question of who will take the coveted hosting gig has been of hot debate.

During the Nine upfronts on Thursday night, Andy Lee used his hosting gig to make his light-hearted argument for why he should step into the reporting top job.

"We're both here using these hosting duties today to audition for the role of A Current Affair for next year," Andy explained to the audience.

The conversation between the Aussie radio host and journalist Brooke Boney received a number of laughs from the audience, as he put forth a number of reasons why he should take the gig, explaining that he's "the perfect person for this ACA role."

Later that night, Andy told New Idea exclusively that he was “definitely” down for the new job and thought that his efforts to convince the audience “went really well!”

Whilst Andy’s humorous efforts to snatch up the in-demand gig were well received, a number of Aussie presenters are also believed to be eyeing up the position.