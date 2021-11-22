Tracy has carried A Current Affair for 15 years, since she took over the reins from Ray Martin in 2006. Nine

Some of the network’s biggest names, such as Karl Stefanovic, Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight, are said to have long been in competition for the hosting chair – the position that respected journalist Tracy Grimshaw currently holds.

“Despite what other talent at Nine may want, or perhaps dream about, there will be no ousting of Tracy,” spills a network insider, who claims production often find it difficult to “manage expectations” when it comes to presenters filling in for the long-time presenter.

“She’s adored by bigwigs and producers alike, and has proven herself as a reliable stalwart for longer than anyone,” the insider continues.

This month, Tracy has been off-air, replaced by Leila McKinnon, who frequently steps in for the 61-year-old. Thankfully, sources maintain Tracy will be back soon.

It was in January 2006 when Tracy took over from Ray Martin as the host of ACA. It sparked a new era for the popular show.

“There’s very few people who can interview the likes of Scott Morrison, Lady Gaga and Lindy Chamberlain – Tracy has such range,” the source continues.

Certainly, during her time on ACA, Tracy has had many memorable interviews with a long list of exclusives that have dominated headlines across the country.

Who could forget her Walkley award-winning interview when she probed former Cronulla Sharks player, Matthew Johns, and his wife about his team’s group sex scandal allegations?

Tracy’s plum gig on ACA has long been eyed off by Nine’s stable of stars who want in on the glory. Nine

In 2010, she also fronted five entire episodes dedicated to the Hey Dad..! scandal, featuring interviews with the show’s cast and crew including Gary Reilly, Ben Oxenbould and Sarah Monahan.

While her peers across the industry are used to making noise with tell-alls, headline-making relationship woes and publicity stunt appearances, Tracy has always shied away from making herself the story.

“She doesn’t need press – hell, she doesn’t even have a manager! She’s always been focused on delivering the best stories,” adds the source.