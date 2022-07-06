You will also get to hang out with Alan Fletcher. Instagram

The lucky fans who can land a booking will get flights to Victoria, a premium rental car for three days, champagne and Neighbours memorabilia.

But wait! There is another one more bonus that will make you rush to Booking.com.

Alan Fletcher, who played Karl Kennedy, will meet you for some backyard Barbie and Beers before sitting down to watch the Neighbours finale on a plasma TV screen.

The redbrick home Australians have come to know so well features a private master suite, a renovated kitchen, two living rooms, and an outdoor entertaining area.

The red brick house could become your home for the night Instagram

Don't fret if you're worried about missing out.

The house isn't ready to book yet, but it will go live on Tuesday 12 July at 11:00 am for just an apt $28.00.

Of course, you will have to get onto it quick because this is a one-time chance only! So, BOOK NOW.

The final week of Neighbours will include 90-minute episodes airing on 10Peach from Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27 at 6.30 pm, before the finale on Thursday.

Tickets go live July 12. Ten

"Favourites from the past return to Ramsay St to celebrate with our Erinsborough locals. In a massive homecoming, there will be something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985," said Network Ten.

"Don't miss an unmissable final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25."

Meanwhile, British network Channel 5, which foots most of the production costs and airs Neighbours in the UK, has confirmed the soap's finale will air on Friday, July 29.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.