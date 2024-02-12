Do your research when selling your home. Getty

New or Never

Turnkey homes will continue to be popular in 2024. New, fully renovated, and ready to move into – the buyer demand for this type of housing stock is still likely to be a constant for 2024.

While material costs seem to have levelled off through the construction industry, labour costs, and actually securing labour and contractors is still a challenge that many home buyers will not want. Paying full price or top dollar for a home needing no renovations can be an easier and safer purchase.

Turnkey properties with little renovation requirements are popular. Getty

Master the Mortgage

Mortgage chasing, general inflation, and the cost of living are likely to be a hot topic again in 2024.

This means it’s more important than ever to ensure your home loan is the best deal for you rather than sitting back and ignoring it.

Homeowners in 2024 will be motivated to shop around, speaking to their lenders and using comparison sites. The difference between doing this and ignoring it could mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars saved each year.

There's a trend towards parent support into the property market Getty

The Parental Payout

The Bank of Mum and Dad is already popular, and that’s likely to continue this year.

It’s becoming quite a real estate buying force – Millennials and Gen Z, unlike previous generations, often have property rich parents.

This is certainly enough to release a deposit, with some parents actually buying homes for their kids to reside in or rent.

Kids get a home and parents get a long-term investment – it’s a growing sector.