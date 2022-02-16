Kyan was killed after being caught between a trailer and a gate. Seven

Kyan's mother, Amanda Brierley, told Kochie and Nat that following her son's death she had discovered an unfinished piano composition that her son had been secretly writing.

After sending a call out on social media to enlist musicians to help her finish the piece, the heartbroken mum received a wave of messages from those hoping to help finish the young pianist's work.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Amanda was able to play the finished piece at her son's funeral.

“I didn’t expect to get this kind of response," she said of the support.

Amanda tragically lost her 12-year-old son last month. Seven

"Everyone has been so willing to help and to bring a little piece of our boy to life that we could keep forever.

“They’ve given me something that I can never repay them for.

“It’s a gift of listening to Kyan, listening to what he could have done and the potential that he had.”

She went on to explain that Kyan had only recently begun playing the piano and that she "didn't actually know" how talented the young musician had become.

Kyan had been secretly writing a piano composition. Seven

“He started seven months ago when we happened to stay in an Airbnb that had an upright piano,” she explained.

Kyan soon began “scrimping and saving” to buy himself a digital piano.

“The tragedy of it was that he had headphones in all the time, so I didn’t know how good he was getting,” she added.

“I’ll never know what his composition was actually meant to sound like, but what people have given us is such as special gift.”

Nat was unable to hold back her tears. Seven

The heartwrenching story visibly affected mum-of-two Nat, who was seen holding back tears as she and Kochie spoke to the devastated mum.

“We’re so sorry for your loss Amanda, it’s just such a tragic story,” she told Amanda.