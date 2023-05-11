New Idea

Treat mum to breakfast in bed with New Idea’s Pancakes with Strawberry Jam Sauce. Easy to whip up and oh, so delicious, get the full recipe here.

Lunch: Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Salad

What’s great about this lunch recipe is that it’s easy to make but packed with flavour. ‘How is it easy to make?,’ you may ask upon seeing ‘pork belly’ in the name; well, all the hard work has been taken out of it because you can use pre-cooked pork belly! Get the full recipe here.

Snack: Coconut Lemon Biscuits

Mums universally love a good cup of tea and biscuit in the afternoon and we guarantee our Coconut Lemon Biscuits will really hit the spot this Mother’s Day. Get the full recipe here.

Dinner: Lasagne with Spinach and Ricotta

Who doesn’t love lasagne?! We recommend making New Idea’s Lasagne with Spinach and Ricotta ahead of time, so you can spend the day doing fun activities with your mum, and then simply pop it into the oven when your mum is ready for dinner. Loaded with vegetables and melted cheese, this is one seriously yummy lasagne, perfect for Mother’s Day. Get the full recipe here.

Dessert: Raspberry Cheesecake

Every mum deserves cake on Mother’s Day and we’d argue our Raspberry Cheesecake is the best cake recipe out there. Fresh but creamy with a crumbly biscuit base, your mum will truly thank you. Get the full recipe here.