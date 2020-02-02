Her sister Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Getty

"Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January,” an insider told the Mail on Sunday at the time.

"The date has been described as “early summer”, just before the summer social season kicks off."

However the recent announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly further delay their wedding day announcement.

Beatrice and Edo are set to wed this year Getty

The daughter of Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson and Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they said.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Harry and Meghan want to quit their roles as senior royals Getty

There has been much speculation over the wedding's location, with some wondering whether the nuptials will be held in Edo's native Italy.

However, Bea's mother Fergie put those rumours to bed stating: "It can only be Britain".