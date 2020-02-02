Bea was set to marry Edo in June 2020, however her father Prince Andrew's involvement with disgracef financier Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life has caused delays in accounting the date.
WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals details about daughter Beatrice's wedding
Now it is being reported that Queen Elizabeth is giving her granddaughter a "boost in morale" by offering to host the lavish affair at Buckingham Palace.
One friend revealed: "Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept."
"It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine's in 2011."