AFLW player turned Survivor Australia reality star Moana Hope has seemingly "hard launched" her new girlfriend, former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil after months of intense speculation.

In May, Moana shocked her loyal legion of fans as she revealed that she and her wife of three and a half years, Isabella Carlstrom, had separated.

"Bell and I have separated. I understand that I live a public life and people may have questions, and whilst I live my life candidly, my main priority at this time is our beautiful children and I ask that you respect my privacy," she wrote in an Instagram story confirming the sad news at the time.

WATCH NOW: Maria Thattil comes out on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Article continues after video.