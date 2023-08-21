"Bell and I have separated. I understand that I live a public life and people may have questions, and whilst I live my life candidly, my main priority at this time is our beautiful children and I ask that you respect my privacy," she wrote in an Instagram story confirming the sad news at the time.
Maria is also fresh off a breakup of her own, the 30-year-old revealing she and partner Jorgia O'Hare had decided to call it quits after a year together in May.
"Her love healed so much in me and was a light that I was missing for a long time. Whilst we are no longer together, we have nothing but respect for each other and continue to support each other," Maria wrote.
"Our breakup has been loving, safe, intimate, secure, and respectful."
"We will both be okay, but please respect our privacy - thank you for the beautiful support."
Sparks are flying between these two!
Rumours of a new relationship first began in July when it was revealed that both Maria and Moana had gone on a holiday to Phillip Island in Victoria together.
Whilst not initially obvious, an Instagram influencer watchdog account was quick to link the two together as both women shared photos of the same view from their accommodation at the same time.
Then in early August, Maria shared several snaps of her and Moana getting up close and personal at a watch party in Maria's presumed home for the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under where Maria made an appearance as a guest judge.
Moana made an appearance at Maria's watch party
Later that same month, the lovebirds all but confirmed their relationship status as Moana shared a very smiley selfie with Maria as they watched the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup playoff against Sweden.
Maria then shared the snap to her own Instagram account!
Just weeks prior, they were also spotted out and about on a date to Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne where they watched the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.
Isabella looks very loved up with her new presumed partner
Ex-wife Isabella also debuted a new romance of her own in August, sharing a picture of her and her almost three-year-old daughter Svea with Ruby Bunnings, Isabella kissing her presumed new partner's cheek and looking rather cosy.
Isabella also shared a heartwarming video of her and Ruby tickling each other and having a laugh whilst snuggled up in bed.