Documenting their IVF journey and life as a rainbow family online, the couple has amassed a devoted legion of fans who have followed the family through all their highs and lows.
And now, eagle-eyed followers have noticed an almost indiscernible change to both Moana and Isabella’s Instagram bios, both women removing their wife's name and the ring emoji.
Now, their bios simply read “Mummy to Ahi & Svea,” and “Mummy to Svea and Ahi” with a number of emojis.
Fans were quick to comment on the changes, commenting that “love is officially dead if this is true.”
“These two were the real deal. This sucks. Mostly for their kiddos,” one follower lamented.
“Refuse to believe this is true,” said another.”
“Noooooo! These two genuinely seem to be in love,” a third commented.
Moana and Isabella with their two children Svea and Ahi and Moana's sister Vinny.
The couple have recently returned from a family trip to Japan, and in recent months wrapped up renovating their forever home after purchasing it in July 2021.
"I've worked full time since I was 17 and we have been saving every cent we could. Growing up, the only way I thought I'd ever buy a house is if I won the lotto. We would have bought a bigger house but Vinny [Moana’s disabled sister] refuses to pay rent so…. 🤣 Bring on the house reno's. 🏡 👩👩👧👧 #wedidit #home #family #thesemoments,” Moana wrote in a happy Instagram post at the time.
But despite concern, we can’t help but wonder if fans are over reacting, the couple posing in a series of happy snaps on their Instagram as part of a Mothers Day campaign with Pandora on both April 17 and April 23, as well as in a Jeans West campaign on May 1st where the caption refers to Moana as Isabella’s partner.
“In honour of Mother’s Day we asked Mum of two, Bella, about her favourite moments of sharing motherhood with her partner Moana,” the caption read.
A representative for Moana told New Idea that she "won’t be making any comment at this time."