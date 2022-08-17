Steven and Frena have called off their engagement. Seven

The engaged couple, who described themselves as “a chilled and laid back couple who love a good laugh” during promotional material were engaged after seven months of dating.

Fans were quick to label the couple irritating for their public displays of affection on the show - with fans specifically taking issue with the couple’s nickname of “baby shark” for each other.

Frena confirmed the split on social media, explaining on Instagram “I’d just like to announce that Steven Budgen and I are no longer together and it is a mutual decision,”

The couple were the first team to be eliminated on MKR. Seven

“We just want different things in life and we have grown to be two different people. However, we are still good friends and we’d like to keep it that way.”

She also went on to explain that the show was filmed “quite a while ago” and that there wasn't any “bad blood.”

“Like any relationship sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

As fans react to the couple's shocking split, many have pointed out one awkward detail - two tattoos Steven has that are dedicated to Frena.

On one arm Steven has a wolf tattooed to represent himself as a “lone wolf” before he met Frena. Whilst the other arm has a portrait of Frena’s face inked, with space below which was reserved for their future children.

Frena is believed to be dating a new partner - a writer, director and producer who is also called Steven.

