Matt Preston will replace Nigella Lawson for the remainder of the season. Instagram

Co-host Manu has also opened up about working alongside Nigella, explaining that it was “nice to work with someone new.”

“It’s exciting to be working with someone else” he shared.

“She’s a wonderful woman, she loves eating, she loves food and she’s excellent to work with.”

Chatting with New Idea, Manu also explained why the pair work so well together.

“I think my background as a professional chef with her experience as a home cook just balances out very well.”

“We are very different critics and bring a different perspective which covers all bases.”

Matt Preston will join Manu for this season of MKR. Seven/Instagram

Round one ended with a bang on Monday night following the elimination of one of the season's most divisive couples.

Steven and Frena were sent home after their less than impressive instant kitchen left them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The couple tried their hardest to remain in the competition, with contestants and fans slamming them for their tactical voting.

In the last two instant restaurants of round one, Steven and Frena gave astonishingly harsh critiques and low scores compared to the rest of the judges and contestants.

News also broke earlier this week that the couple had called off their engagement just weeks after filming wrapped up for the cooking competition.