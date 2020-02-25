'If we can't win this challenge,' said Shaz, 'Mount Isa's gonna have our guts for garters!'

Even snarky Mark from House of Colin remarked that if the women pull this off, his group would be 'Up schnitz creek!'

After a sweaty session over the deep fryer, the ladies were ready to serve up the classic.

'You served us chicken schnitzel with potato salad,' judge Pete Evans addressed the ladies.

'That chicken schnitzel was... perfect!' he added, followed by a rousing applause from diners at the Imperial Hotel in Sydney's Erskineville.

'It was so juicy with that beautiful golden crumb on the outside that was well seasoned and had the most beautiful herbs It was a joy to eat.'

Even their rival mentor couldn't hide his satisfaction!

Colin told the giggling ladies, 'That was, like, dish of the day for me.'