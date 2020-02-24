House Manu contestants blame House Colin. Seven

Famous as one of the film locations in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, it’s sure to be a colourful venue for the challenge, with the teams cooking for a restaurant full of fabulous drag queens.

But during service, the moment every cook fears happens … One of the diners discovers a hair in their meal and returns it to the kitchen!

The dish is Roula and Rachael’s shepherd’s pie.

Initially shocked, the two pals are positive the hair doesn’t belong to them.

So, whose hair can it be?

“I look at the hair and the hair is not my hair and it’s not Rachael’s hair,” says Roula.

“I think someone is trying to sabotage our cook. Maybe the drag queen’s eyelash fell in her pie; it was short, thick

and looked like a fake eyelash.

“Maybe the drag queen purposely did it just so they could meet Manu.”

However, with the hair not belonging to Rachael and Roula, the House Manu contestants immediately think someone from House Colin may have deliberately planted the hair in the meal, to ensure that House Manu gets a bad score.

But, Rachael is positive that no-one would play that dirty or potentially jeopardise their cook in that way.

“At least we hope not,” says Rachael.

“Because that’s not what we would ever do!”

Did one of the contestants really try to sabotage the girls’ meal or was it all just a case of mistaken identity?

