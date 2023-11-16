What stores are having Black Friday sales?
All of our favourite stores are having sales over the Black Friday period and we couldn't be more excited!
We can expect some major sales from stores such as Harvey Norman, Mitre 10, The Good Guys, Big W, Kmart, Amazon... and many, many more.
Mitre 10 Black Friday sales 2023
Here are the deals already on offer for Black Friday:
- Heller Upright Bar Freeze 91L, $299 down from $449.
- Rok 750W 25cc Line Trimmer, $99 down from $129.
- Storage Geelong Mix & Match 2 Door Cabinet 1.68m, $129 down from $249.
- Storage Geelong 2 Door Cabinet 1.82m, $139 down from $259.
- Masport 196cc Titan Lawn Mower, $549 down from $629.
- Heller 1500W Digital Air Fryer 4L, $69 down from $99.
- Davis & Waddell Electric Pizza Oven with Window, $89 down from $119.
These are the deals you will be able to snag starting November 24:
- Masport Blower Vacuum 42V LBV 4090 Kit, $199 down from $409.
- Masport Chainsaw 42V CS 4030 Kit, $249 down from $449.
- Stanley FatMax 1600W Demolition Hammer SDS Max, $175 down from $349.
- Masport Trimmer Hedge 42V HT 4055 Kit, $199 down from $359.
- Euro Appliances Bar Fridge 126L, $229 down from $385.
- Planter Box with Seat Charcoal, $70 down from $159.
- Garage Select 4 Door 2 Drawer Lockable Steel Cabinet, $143 down from $229.
- Shiloh Planter with Wooden Stand 440mm, $59 down from $99.
- Masport Mower Flex 40V Kit 16", $499 down from $689.
- Storage Geelong Trulock Heavy Duty 3 Tier Shelving Unit 500kg, $203 down from $339.