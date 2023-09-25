Miriam further explained that her weight led her to being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
The condition occurs when there is too much pressure on the spinal cord and nerves, which makes walking very difficult.
Calling it, perhaps rather unfairly, a “major failure”, Miriam added: “I’m going to be in a wheelchair before I’m much older.”
In the same interview, Miriam admitted to also having aesthetic reservations due to not taking better care of herself.
“I would like to be better looking, I would like to have a flatter tummy, and a stronger back and longer legs. But f--k it, here I am,” the actress said.
The revelations come after Miriam posed topless in British Vogue’s July issue and also appeared on the publication’s cover.
In the accompanying interview, Miriam reflected on another recent health episode which landed her in the hospital emergency room.
In May this year, Miriam had to undergo a common surgical procedure to treat aortic stenosis, which is a narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve.
However, shortly afterwards the Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries star contracted a chest infection, which kept her in the hospital for far longer than anticipated.
Miriam has since confirmed that she now needs further heart surgery.
As the popular author and documentarian juggles her busy work schedule
with her mounting health issues, Miriam says that she’s been increasingly forced to confront her own mortality.
“When you’re young, you never think about death,” a reflective Miriam told Vogue. “I think about death a lot.”
