Heather (left) with daughter Rois, says family is her greatest accomplishment Supplied

So, why are we living longer?

Head of AIHW Population Health Group, Richard Juckes tells New Idea there are many reasons behind increased life expectancy in Australia.

Improved medical knowledge and technology, the widespread availability of antibiotics and vaccines, healthcare availability and access, improved living conditions, and overall increasing wealth in Australia have all contributed to lowering death rates and increasing life expectancy," Richard says.

And if you're looking for tips and tricks to reach triple digits, Richard says it's not rocket science.

"Eating a healthy diet, taking regular exercise, and avoiding risky lifestyle behaviours, such as smoking and excess alcohol consumption, are believed to be among the factors that can lead to a longer lifespan," he shares.

Social interaction and feeling connected to community is also a key factor - just ask centenarians Colin Wagener and Heather Cossart.

Colin is a proud member of the 100+ club Supplied

Both 105 years old, they are part of Australia's very exclusive 100+ Club.

The unique social group started in 1993 and now boasts 122 members who gather to share memories and stories!

Colin tells New Idea that staying active and keeping his brain busy has kept him ticking along.

"All my life I have been busy and active doing things," he explains from his home in Highland Valley, South Australia.

"I've always been 'on the go'," he adds with a chuckle.

At 105, Colin is fit and healthy and says he is still waiting to feel old! Supplied

Colin himself has even taught himself new technology.

"I was at the beginnings of radio communications in the 1920s and now enjoy how it has all unfolded into ways we never even dreamed about back then," he says.

"I'm proud of myself for keeping up to date with working on my computer....searching the internet for amazing things and even travelling around the world from my armchair through virtual reality."

" A good social life is so important," says Heather Supplied

For Heather, who lives in Queensland, "a good social life" is very important for living a long, happy life.

"I implore younger people to get involved in their community. Say 'hello' to your neighbours....don't look the other way!" Heather tells us.

"A good social life is also important as one needs to communicate and feel a part of the community."

"People say that they are 'time poor' these days but it doesn't cost much to be friendly. Sensibility and compassion are qualities to be behold!"