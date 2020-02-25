RELATED: Miranda Kerr Naked - Her Best Nude Moments Caught on Camera

Who Is Miranda Kerr?

Miranda Kerr is a businesswoman and model from Australia. Although she’s done work with a wide range of brands (like David Jones and Maybelline), she is most known for being the first Aussie Victoria’s Secret Angel. Since working with VS, Kerr branched out from commercial to high fashion and became one of the world’s top supermodels.

In 2009, Kerr branched out into the beauty industry with KORA Organics, her line of organic makeup and skincare products. She’s also guested on TV shows such as Project Runway All Stars, Australia’s Next Top Model, and How I Met Your Mother. Miranda Kerry has a YouTube channel as well where she shared beauty secrets and peeks into her life to her 30,000+ subscribers.

Diet + Workout Routine: How Miranda Kerr Stays In Shape

Miranda Kerr’s Diet

‘Eating right’ plays a huge role in why Miranda Kerr looks the way she does. She starts off her day not with coffee but with lemon water, which is much more refreshing than regular water and packed with vitamin C. Then, she has a healthy breakfast – usually a green smoothie, eggs with avocados, or banana oat pancakes. She also loves incorporating superfoods into her meals

For lunch, a classic Miranda Kerr recipe includes a protein (like chicken or salmon) paired with a salad. Dinner is not much different, except Kerr might treat herself to her favourite 10-ingredient salad and mashed sweet potatoes. The model isn’t averse to snacking, but she swaps out crisps and sweets with fruits, mostly berries or apples with almond butter.

Kerr tries to live a healthy life, so she avoids both sugar and wheat as much as possible. But she might make exceptions for special occasions, like when her grandmother makes pavlova.

To ensure that she’s getting all the vitamins and nutrients she needs to keep up with her fast-paced, high-stress career, Kerr also takes supplements and probiotics. And it really seems to work. “I haven’t taken one sick day in my whole career...there are some days when I haven’t felt well, but I’ve never felt so unwell that I couldn’t work,” the model revealed.

Is It Safe To Eat Like Miranda Kerr?

Unlike other celebrities and models who have impossibly restrictive diets, Miranda Kerr’s daily meal plan is actually quite sustainable and doable, if you have the discipline to keep up with it, that is. Plus, her diet is composed of food that’s both healthy and delicious, which makes it much easier to follow.

And make sure to take a page from Kerr’s book and indulge yourself every once in a while! Don’t worry, it won’t set you back, and it’ll keep your cravings from spiralling out of control. As with anything, do it in moderation – and that goes for both dieting and indulging.

Miranda Kerr’s Exercise Routine

There’s no ‘get fit quick’ scheme here, just good old-fashioned exercise on a regular and consistent schedule, even if she can only squeeze it in for 10 minutes at a time. Kerr likes to mix it up so she doesn’t get bored, but her go-to is yoga. “I’ve been practising a mix of hatha and kundalini yoga for 15 years,” she told Whimn.com. Other workout faves include Pilates, resistance training, and running.

A believer in holistic health, Kerr makes sure to take care of her mind as much as she does her body. She does this through daily meditation, prayer, and being grateful for the simple joys in life.

Your New #Fitspiration

The way that Miranda Kerr approaches her diet is a breath of fresh air. Instead of focusing on how she looks, she prioritises being healthy and feeling good. We also love that she takes time to take care of her emotional and mental health as well – helping her stay balanced both inside and out.

