Of course, Miley was referring to 22-year-old Cody – but in case that wasn't immediately clear for some reason, the Malibu singer followed up her initial shot with another taken on the same evening.

The classic black and white snap was simply captioned:

"Besties."

Cody, too, seems eager to prove that everything is right in their world following his recent denial of the cheating claims.

The Australian singer showed off his love for his lady on his Insta story, sharing a video of Miley walking towards him in what appeared to be a restaurant with a cheeky smile on her face. At the end of the vid, she lifts her top up, flashing him her bra.

"Who is this stone cold fox," he wrote on the clip.

This isn't the first outpouring of love the couple have shown for each other on social media since reports surfaced that Cody had been flirting with and kissing other girls while apart from Miley. In fact, they pair been posting a lot of mutual appreciation posts of late.

Cody took to Instagram earlier in the day to show off a skull necklace he'd gifted the Wrecking Ball singer for Christmas, captioning it:

"Museum quality for my Queen."



He also shared a video of the pair looking loved-up at the dining table on Boxing Day – a follow-up to the snaps Miley had shared of them spending Christmas together with her family.

These displays of affection come on the back of rumours Cody was spotted flirting with and even kissing other women.

“He was drinking and flirting with girls,” an insider told PageSix. “He was texting Miley while there.”

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

Cody's camp have since denied the claims, telling E! News:

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period”.