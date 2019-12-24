-
Alli Simpson confirms brother Cody and Miley Cyrus are still an item
Following allegations the Aussie singer was kissing a girl in NYC.
Cody Simpson's sister has confirmed that her brother and Miley Cyrus are very much a couple after the singer was reportedly seen kissing another woman in New York City.
Page Six reports that the 22-year-old was “drinking and flirting with girls” all while texting girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.
A witness revealed the the publication: “He was drinking and flirting with girls. He was texting Miley while there.”
“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”
Cody's sister Alli says that he and the Wrecking Ball singer are still on despite reports to the contrary.
Now Cody's sister Alli says that he and the Wrecking Ball singer are still on despite reports to the contrary.
“Yes [they're] together for sure,” she told The Daily Mail Australia.
The 21-year-old Influencer also says that reports of Cody dating December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray, whom he was seen walking around with in the Big Apple, are simply not true.
Alli says Jordy is dating actor Ryan McCarthy, who Cody is actually visiting in the Big Apple.
"She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan McCarthy's girlfriend of a few years," Alli revealed. "He's visiting him for a couple days."