Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson raunchy snaps

"You doing superbowl we doing supercuts," Cody captioned the post, jokingly referring to the Super Bowl that aired on Sunday night in the US.

It comes after Miley and Liam's divorce is now finalised. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the paperwork is now complete and the couple are legally separated.

TMZ reported that the judge post-dated their single status, meaning neither Miley nor Liam will be officially single until February 22.

Miley and Liam have officially divorced after separating last year. Getty

The famous pair had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before marrying in December 2018 and separating in August 2019.

Liam filed for divorce shortly after the announcement, citing irreconcilable differences.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Miley revealed at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam is dating model Gabriella Brooks, who he introduced to his parents in December in Byron Bay.