That's right, on Thursday Mike shared a picture of his face covered in paint to Instagram.

The hilarious snap showed off the royal's now bright orange beard, black nose, white cheeks and what appear to be some form of black antlers painted onto his forehead.

"Feel like I succeeded in home schooling arts and crafts today!!!!🤥" Mike captioned the image. "Any movies out there need a creepy villain I think I fit the bill!!"

While the dad seemed sufficiently creeped out by his makeover, royal fans were more than impressed, if not a bit flummoxed as to the painting's muse.

Zara and Mike Tindall are welcoming their third baby this year. Getty

"So so good!!! What a talent! 🙌🏼" commented one fan.

"Get an agent, get booked, my dear Sir!" mused another.

"LOL! Sure that's not permanent marker?" questioned one more.

"Poor man's Tiger King?" a fourth guessed.

And it looks like Mike will have to worry about more "creepy" makeovers in the future as he and Zara prepare to welcome another future painter.

A palace insider has revealed that Zara might be naming her new baby after Prince Philip. Getty

In December last year, it was revealed that the Tindall's are expecting their third child. And Zara's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, could not be more thrilled.

"Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted." a source told Express at the time.

And Prince Philip is bound to be even more delighted when he learns that Zara and Mike might be naming their new bub after the 99-year-old.

“It’s no secret Anne (Zara's mother) was always Philip’s favourite child,” a source told Royals Monthly. “And, in turn, Zara is also very close to him. It would be a wonderful tribute if she were to name her baby after the duke. Philipa for a girl or Philip for a boy – has a nice ring to it.”

Let's hope little Philip/a's face painting is more to Mike's liking.