"I think Amanda deserved that Gold Logie," Miguel told his campmates.

When Myf Warhurst said she may get nominated next year, he said: "I don't think she's interested, I don't think she'll even go."

"I understand the whole point of being funny and comedy, but I think that people in TV, it should be okay to want to win an award, when they have been working all of their life in the craft."

Speaking on air upon her return to the radio waves after the Logies in July 2019, Amanda said she understood Tom was being humorous, but she didn't like his distasteful suggestions about other celebrities.

"I think in his speech when he said, 'everyone who works in TV, if you want to win this you’re a big wanker', pretty much, and that upset me because he was mean to Grant (Denyer) I felt," she said to WSFM co-host Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones.

"He said, 'Yeah I won it last year for Grant, and sucker, now I’ve done it on my own for me.'"

"That’s not fair to Grant, he won that last year on his own two feet. And people that have won in the past — Carrie Bickmore changed the world, she’s raised ten million dollars for brain cancer research. Grant spoke about redemption. Waleed Aly spoke about inclusiveness."