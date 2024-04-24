Making its world premiere at the 2024 Sydney Film Festival, Midnight Oil's brand new documentary, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, will uncover the band's story for the first time ever.

Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie formed a band in 1972, while the two were still in school... they later recruited Peter Garrett in 1975, followed by Martin Rotsey in 1976, and named themselves Midnight Oil.

The band grew to great success with the release of songs such as Beds Are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, The Dead Heart and Forgotten Years. The group sold millions of records worldwide, however, their fame was almost unexpected.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line will tell their story through unheard interviews with every band member as well as unseen live and studio footage.

Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said: “This documentary not only chronicles the formidable journey of one of Australia's most influential bands but also captures the spirit of an era that reshaped our cultural and political landscapes. It's a fitting tribute to their legacy and a profound reflection on their impact that continues to inspire audiences around the world."