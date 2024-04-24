Midnight Oil's brand new documentary set to open Sydney Film Festival 2024
Telling the band's story for the first time ever on film...
by
Lauren Mills
Making its world premiere at the 2024 Sydney Film Festival, Midnight Oil's brand new documentary, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, will uncover the band's story for the first time ever.
WATCH: Midnight Oil 1984 - trailer.
Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie formed a band in 1972, while the two were still in school... they later recruited Peter Garrett in 1975, followed by Martin Rotsey in 1976, and named themselves Midnight Oil.
The band grew to great success with the release of songs such as Beds Are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, The Dead Heart and Forgotten Years. The group sold millions of records worldwide, however, their fame was almost unexpected.
Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line will tell their story through unheard interviews with every band member as well as unseen live and studio footage.
Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said: “This documentary not only chronicles the formidable journey of one of Australia's most influential bands but also captures the spirit of an era that reshaped our cultural and political landscapes. It's a fitting tribute to their legacy and a profound reflection on their impact that continues to inspire audiences around the world."
Getty
The documentary, written and directed by Paul Clarke and produced by Carolina Sorensen, will have its world premiere at the State Theatre on June 5, the opening night for this year's Sydney Film Festival. Following the screening, there will be a celebration at Sydney Town Hall.
Beyond’s Mikael Borglund, Executive Producer, said: “Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is a film for our time. Observant of Australian politics and culture, and fearless in calling out environmental and racial issues, ‘The Oils’ maintained their relevance for over 40 years by writing and performing music with global resonance. Featuring timeless anthems, we cannot wait for audiences to witness the power and the passion behind the legend that is Midnight Oil.”
Getty
Where to buy tickets to the Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line premiere:
Tickets are available on the Sydney Film Festival website.
They start at $50 for concessions and $55 for adults however, if you want to attend the afterparty, tickets are priced at $160. Get yours here.
The 2024 Sydney Film Festival will run from June 5 to June 16. The full program will drop on May 8.