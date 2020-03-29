Michelle Bridges has broken her silence following her shock drink driving arrest. Getty

“I spent the evening with girlfriends who rallied around and do what girlfriends do, lend a shoulder, lend an ear. And with that, we were drinking. I'm not proud of that, but that's really the case, and that was my night beforehand.”She went on to explain that the next day, she planned to take her son, Axel, four, for a swim at the beach.



“I made that fateful decision, that poor decision, and then off we went. It wasn't, I suppose, done with as much forethought as what I should have had, and I accept that. Unfortunately I have to accept that”.

Bridges remained quite cryptic when it came to discussing her break up with Willis - who has since been linked to another woman.

Bridges recently split from partner Steve 'Commando' Willis with whom she shares her son Axel. Getty

“Well, break-ups and separations are tough; they’re challenging at the best of times. No one really knows what goes on behind closed doors and no one will, nor should they. We’re two people who are going through a relationship break-up that sets about its own set of challenges for us, individually and for us as a duo going through a separation,” she said.

“And I’m now trying to navigate a new life for myself going forward. Yeah, it feels different, it feels strange, and, yep, there are moments that I look around and think, ‘Can I do this?’”

Steve has reportedly moved on with another woman. Getty

However the Biggest Loser star says its business as usual.

“I’ve got a lot of people I want to be there for and who rely on me … I still have a lot to do,” she said.