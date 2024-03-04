Cathy and Bob Lawton were on board the fateful flight MH370. Supplied

Speaking to New Idea on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, Jeanette admits, “It doesn’t get any easier."

“You just learn to deal with it. But the feeling of hurt, and the pain of not knowing what happened, is as raw today as it was 10 years ago.”

Cathy and Bob, who had raised three daughters – Glenda, Amanda, and Melissa – in Ipswich, QLD, were travelling with their friends, Rodney and Mary Burrows.

“Cathy was always a happy person, and loved being around people,” says Jeanette. “She loved life.”

On that fateful morning in 2014, Jeanette, a payroll manager who has two sons with husband Sean, was getting her boys ready for a soccer match when a friend of Cathy’s called with the news the plane had not arrived in Beijing.

“When I called my older sister Eileen to tell her, I completely fell apart,” says Jeanette.

Initially, Malaysia Airlines was unable to confirm Cathy and Bob were on the flight.

“It took quite some time,” says Jeanette. “We stayed at our mum and dad’s home for four days waiting for information.”

A decade on, the family still waits. Today, Jeanette longs for a new search for the plane, with hopes it will provide the answers the family desperately needs.

Jeanette is still searching for answers. Supplied

She shares with New Idea, that from the beginning, authorities told her someone was flying the plane “until the end”.

Indeed, among the raised possibilities of what may have happened, is the data-based theory the aircraft deliberately deviated off course and was flown to a point in the Indian Ocean in an act of murder-suicide.

The plane’s pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, reportedly used a home flight simulator to fly over the Indian Ocean less than a month before the plane disappeared. Some speculate he may have hijacked the plane for political reasons, but evidence remains scant.

“I do believe it was deliberate,” says Jeanette. “But I don’t know who was flying that plane.”

And she believes Malaysia Airlines knows more than what they are saying.

“I think there is more to the story than what we’ve been told,” she says. “There’s something amiss in this story. We need answers.”