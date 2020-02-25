RELATED: Men’s Short Shorts: What Girls Really Think…

What To Look For In Australian Clothing Brands

Australia wasn’t always at the forefront of fashion, but thanks to homegrown labels and designers, that’s no longer the case! Local brands have been setting trends in recent years, showing the world that they’re capable of competing on a global scale. Aussie dudes love relaxing in their casual outfits, but they also know how to clean up good when the occasion calls for it. Here are some quick style tips on how to dress like a pro wherever you go:

Fit - if something doesn’t flatter your build, you can always have your clothing tailored to perfection.

Flexibility - pick outfits that you can dress up and dress down for added wearability and versatility.

Functionality - look for clothes that complement your daily activities for maximum comfort.

Fashion - last but not least, go for designs that bring out the best qualities that reflect your personality.

Getty

The 10 Best Australian Clothing Brands For Men

Men don’t shop nearly as much as women do, so we’re saving you all the time and effort with reviews of our top 10 clothing lines and companies! Whether you prefer shopping in-store or online, here are the best local menswear brands available in Australia.

10. Target

Overview: Target has all the cheap buys for guys, and you can get most of them on sale! They carry a wide range of brands and essentials to keep you looking fresh and clean without breaking the bank.

Products: men’s underwear, men’s swimwear, men’s gym wear, workwear, t-shirts, polo shirts, jeans, jackets, suits, shoes, socks, and accessories

Prices: $AUD5 - $AUD99

Shop: target.com.au

9. Aquila

Overview: Aquila has been producing high-quality and affordable footwear since 1958. So, if you’re hunting for premium and classy men’s shoes in Australia, this brand is your best bet!

Products: boots, business shoes, loafers, moccasins, casual shoes, sneakers, leather shoes, suede shoes, slip-on shoes, dress shoes, belts, and bags

Prices: $AUD69 - $AUD199

Shop: aquila.com.au

8. Big And Tall

Overview: If you’re big and tall, the name says it all! Broaden your fashion horizons with their extensive collection of big men’s clothing. Believe it or not, they’ve got large sizes in stock that go up to 11XL!

Products: business wear, footwear, outerwear, knitwear, sleepwear, men’s underwear, men’s swimwear, men’s gym wear, jeans, jacket, t-shirts, polo shirts, board shorts, and socks

Prices: $AUD59 - $AUD499

Shop: bigandtall.com.au

7. Lacoste

Overview: Lacoste has a great selection of sportswear and smart casual outfits! Plus, their iconic polo shirts are ideal for everyday wear, proving that contemporary fashion never goes out of style.

Products: polo shirts, t-shirts, socks, shoes, jackets, hoodies, coats, suits, headwear, activewear, men’s underwear, men’s swimwear, and accessories

Prices: $AUD13 - $AUD569

Shop: lacoste.com.au

6. Myer Menswear

Overview: Variety is the spice of life, and Myer has options that range from affordable to expensive depending on what you’re looking for. You can check out their plus-size clothing and designer brands too!

Products: polo shirts, casual shirts, jackets, leather jackets, suits, socks, blazers, pants, jeans, swimwear, tank tops, shorts, and activewear

Prices: $AUD3 - $AUD1,150

Shop: myer.com.au

5. RM Williams

Overview: Established in 1932, RM Williams is one of the oldest shoe companies in Australia. Their handcrafted leather boots and shoes have stood the test of time, and their durability makes them worth every dollar!

Products: leather shoes, boots, vests, jumpers, shirts, polo shirts, jackets, bags, belts, headwear, and accessories

Prices: $AUD100 - $AUD645

Shop: rmwilliams.com

4. Calibre

Overview: From plains and prints to formal and casual – Calibre provides the best of both worlds for the modern-day gentleman. You can dress up and down in their budget-friendly clothing with ease!

Products: shirts, polo shirts, printed shirts, pants, blazers, jackets, suits, jeans, shorts, belts, bags, jewellery, and shoes

Prices: $AUD99 - $AUD729

Shop: calibre.com.au

2. Jack London

Overview: Jack London balances affordable fashion with high-end designs for any occasion. They go on sale every season, so you’ll always get your money’s worth no matter what you purchase!

Products: shirts, pants, shorts, coats, jackets, leather jackets, casual jackets, suits, blazers, shoes, ties, belts, and pocket squares

Prices: $AUD29 - $AUD399

Shop: shop.jacklondon.com.au

1. Dom Bagnato

Overview: Go the extra mile in elegant Italian-style suits tailored to perfection! Dom Bagnato is the top choice if you want to make a show-stopping entrance at special events like weddings and black-tie parties.

Products: dress shirts, long-sleeve shirts, suits, coats, trousers, ties, and handkerchiefs

Prices: $AUD49 - $AUD395

Shop: dombagnato.com.au & myer.com.au

Suit Up In Style

Whether you’re gearing up for a party, a meeting, or a vacation, shopping at any of these stores will give you the fashionable fix you’ve been looking for. Just remember that it’s all about being fun and functional at the same time. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and make a lasting impression!

RELATED: Where To Shop For Ethical Clothing In Australia?