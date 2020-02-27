Meghan and Harry have been accused of looking to 'commercialise the royal family' Getty

The pal continued: “Meghan is going straight to London, not Edinburgh because that's Harry's thing.



“She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie.



“She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.”

The claims comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a 'Spring 2020 Transition' statement last Friday, where they responded to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark or the word "royal" in their commercial ventures.

The statement read: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

Speaking to The Mirror in a separate report, a royal insider says the couple have made it clear they feel they are being treated differently to other royals.

"It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussexes’ website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”

In their statement, the couple also took a swipe at Queen Elizabeth, saying that although she has "no jurisdiction" to stop them using the word 'royal' internationally, Harry and Meghan would nonetheless stop using the title.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,’” a statement on their website read.

The damning statement continued: “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”



“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”