Meghan with staff from The Downtown Eastside Women's Centre

The picture was shared on the centre's Facebook page with the caption, "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle".

Markle visited the centre - which provides basic needs and support services, as well as skills development to disadvantaged women - "to discuss issues affecting women in the community".

While many rushed to commend Markle for her visit, a number of fans couldn't help but comment on the Duchess' stance, hinting that she may be expecting.

One woman wrote: "Is it the way she is standing or could she be pregnant again".

Thomas Markle

Meanwhile, her estranged father Thomas is set to be the star witness against his own daughter in a High Court showdown with the UK's Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent to him by the Duchess after marrying Harry, according to the Daily Mail.

Newspaper faces legal action from the Duchess of Sussex for publishing excerpts from a letter to her father for breach of copyright, invasion of privacy, and misuse of personal data.

Thomas claims he released the letter after the critical story appeared in People magazine – an article that the Mail on Sunday alleges insinuated that Thomas had made ‘false claims’ about his daughter and was ‘entirely at fault’ for not being present at her wedding to Prince Harry.

One friend in the People article was quoted as saying, ‘It’s super-painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s his daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him.’

The Mail on Sunday alleges the information ‘could only have come (directly or indirectly) from the claimant, not least because it presented events entirely from her perspective.

