Meghan and Harry come under fire in court documents Getty

Thomas claims he released the letter after the critical story appeared in People magazine – an article that the Mail on Sunday alleges insinuated that Thomas had made ‘false claims’ about his daughter and was ‘entirely at fault’ for not being present at her wedding to Prince Harry.

One friend in the People article was quoted as saying, ‘It’s super-painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s his daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him.’

The Mail on Sunday alleges the information ‘could only have come (directly or indirectly) from the claimant, not least because it presented events entirely from her perspective.

‘The People interview depicted Mr Markle as having acted unreasonably and unlovingly, having cold-shouldered his daughter, and being solely to blame for the estrangement.

‘This was a one-sided and/or misleading and false narrative.’

Meghan's father has dominated headlines in the UK Getty

The Mail further alleges that the article accuses Meghan’s father of ‘breaking her heart, manufacturing pain, being paranoid, fabricating stories, attacking Prince Harry and continually lying.’

Thomas had heart surgery five days before Meghan’s wedding. It is claimed in court documents he received a text message ‘admonishing Mr Markle for talking to the press and telling him to stop — and accusing Mr Markle of causing hurt to his daughter.

Meghan is facing a new life after royal split Getty

‘The text did not ask how the surgical procedure had gone or how Mr Markle was or send him good wishes.

‘Mr Markle was deeply hurt and responded with a curt message: “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else. I’m sorry my heart attack is any inconvenience for you”.’

The court case may potentially involve Meghan being called as a witness, and she could be required to present text messages and other correspondence as evidence. According to the Daily Mirror, Thomas may be called as a witness to testify against his daughter, in what is already being called 'the trial of the century.'

'The estranged father and daughter appear to be on a collision course after reports that the newspaper signed up Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, as its star witness,' reports the paper.

'The Mail on Sunday will argue there is a huge public interest in the personal relationships of members of the royal family as part of its defence.'