Meghan Markle (pictured in 2018) appears to be having no problem adjusting to her new life in Canada, with the soon-to-be ex-royal spotted enjoying a leisurely walk in the woods with baby Archie. Getty

Holding her two dogs – a black Labrador called Oz and a beagle named Guy – on leashes, Meghan was all smiles as she made her way through the park, which is just a few kilometres from her oceanfront home on Vancouver Island.

She kept the cold at bay by wearing a cute olive-green beanie and she kept eight-month-old Archie close by carrying him snuggly on her chest in a baby carrier.

Joining Meghan on her morning walk were two burly security guards, who allowed the Duchess some privacy, while still keeping a close enough distance.

Meghan’s walk in the great outdoors comes after it was revealed Harry has reportedly landed in Canada, after jetting out from the UK overnight to be reunited with his wife and baby.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world last week when they announced that they were stepping back from being senior members of the royal family.

And while the news came as somewhat of a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.

According to Express, the Duke of Cornwall is apparently very upset with Harry and Meghan – in particular the Duchess, who Charles has reportedly developed a strong relationship.

Charles was apparently one of Meghan’s biggest supporters in the lead up to her nuptials with Harry, and since then, their relationship has only got stronger, palace insiders have claimed.

The Duke of Cornwall even walked Meghan down the aisle in her father’s absence, after he apparently persuaded Her Majesty to allow her to wed Harry.

“He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn’t manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla - marrying a divorcee in church,” a friend reportedly told Mail Online.