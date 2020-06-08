Whispers suggest the crux of William’s concerns over Harry’s marriage to Meghan was allegedly the future king’s fear that his brother would be taken away from him. Getty

“I’m sure he blames Meghan for tearing Harry away,” he adds.

It’s also alleged that William had urged Harry to get help after struggling to deal with the aftermath of trauma caused by his mother, Princess Diana, dying when he was a child.

“William knew that Harry had struggled with his mental health for years because of Diana’s death, and he told him to get help long before [Harry] met Meghan,” Phil explains.

Adding to that was William’s concern that Meghan would overpower his brother.

“He was worried Harry had fallen for a strong woman and one who could dominate his brother, and to be blunt, as things have turned out, I think he was right,” Phil says.

Rumour has it William was concerned that the relationship could suffer because they lived on other sides of the Atlantic. Getty

But despite all this, William has only ever wanted to ensure his brother’s best interests.

“There’s no reason why William wouldn’t want his brother to find true love and get married. Apart from the fact that they were really close, he would want a powerful duo to support him and Kate and take some of the weight off their shoulders in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, speaking to New Idea, royals biographer Howard Hodgson explains it was inevitable that Harry’s marriage to the US star would alienate the rest of the royal family.

“She wanted to be the influence over Harry, and she did not want William or Kate to have that. William had a tremendous influence over Harry, so of course, he had to go! Really, she was going to say, ‘you make your mind up, me or them’,” he explains.

It’s been alleged that William had urged Harry to get help after struggling to deal with the aftermath of trauma caused by his mother. Getty

“She was determined to go back. She wanted to be in Hollywood. And what Meghan wants Meghan gets.

“... Her concern isn’t the royal family, it’s actually her celebrity. And those two things don’t mix.”

The same can’t be said for Kate however, with Howard, who used to work for the Prince’s Trust, praising the future queen and her dedication to the monarchy.

He says: “Kate is absolutely impeccable. Absolutely what the doctor ordered.”

