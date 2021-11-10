Meghan revealed she used to sell homemeade scrunchies. Getty

"I remember the feeling of knowing that I had done something, I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it. There's a sense of pride that comes from that."

The duchess, who waited tables prior to appearing on the TV show Suits, explained that she was taught financial literacy from a young age, before getting relatable as she divulged that she still scours the internet for promo codes before making online purchases.

"Do they have coupons anymore? I don't know," the 40-year-old said. "But I will never buy anything online without finding an online promo code first. That's still in there. It's a modern version of the same thing."

Meghan's Markle Thomas recently accused his sister of 'riding her father's coattails'. Instagram

Recently, Meghan's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. accused the duchess of 'riding her father's coattails' when it comes to her platform.

The current Big Brother VIP star took to his Instagram to speak about his and Meghan's upbringing, saying that they grew up in privilege.

"Simply, the fact is, let’s not forget where she came from. She came from my father’s coattails. My dad worked his entire life in Hollywood on major, popular TV shows – Married With Children, General Hospital, the list goes on and on."

Meghan uses her platform for philanthropy and advocacy. Getty

He went on to say that, growing up, his sister got access to "the best schools, acting class, college, auditions".

Meghan continues to use her platform for philanthropy and advocacy - championing women, sustainability, racial equality, and more.

She recently penned an impassioned letter calling for paid parental leave in the US, while also vowing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 via her and Prince Harry's Archewell website.