"While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organizations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do."

Archewell's goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The statement emphasises that they will aim to achieve this by "making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects".

It ends by imploring readers to join them in their sustainability efforts.

The Sussexes' latest environmental pledge comes not long after Harry's older brother Prince William attended his inaugural Earthshot Prize awards.

The Earthshot Prize was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation and "aims to find and reward inspiring and innovative solutions, from around the world, to the environmental challenges facing our planet".

As part of the initiative, five £1 million pound prizes, based on five Earthshot goals, are to be awarded each year for the next 10 years.

When it comes to the environment, both William and Harry have clearly been influenced by their dad, Prince Charles, who has long been an advocate for sustainability, making his first environmental speech over 50 years ago.

The future king also created the Sustainable Markets Initiative, encouraging businesses to foster environmental sustainability, and has urged for a Terra Carta - a roadmap which tackles climate and biodiversity crises - according to The Guardian.

Just recently, the heir to the throne also called upon Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, to attend the UN's climate change conference, which has been occurring from Sunday 31st October and will end on Friday 12th November.

During an interview with the BBC, Prince Charles was told that Morrison originally remained on the fence about attending. Though, as we now know, the PM made an appearance.

"Is that what he says?" Charles asked climate editor Justin Rowlatt about Morrison's initial hesitation.

When asked what he would say to leaders about why they should attend the conference, Charles emphasised that this meeting is a "last chance saloon", explaining that if change doesn't happen now, it will be "almost impossible to catch up".

Upon being pressed about his advice to the Australian government with regards to their inaction when it comes to climate change, Prince Charles gave his reply.

"I mean you gently try to suggest there may be other ways of doing things, in my case anyway, otherwise you lot (the media) accuse me of interfering and meddling, don't you?