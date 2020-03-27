Meghan Markle has lent her voice to the new Disneynature documentary, Elephants.
WATCH: First trailer Elephant film narrated by Meghan Markle on Disney+
The Duchess of Sussex's new project will benefit Elephants Without Borders and was shot before she and husband Prince Harry made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
"Elephant" looks at the story of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert.
The new doco will debut on April 3 on Disney+ along with a documentary about dolphins narrated by actress Natalie Portman.
Meghan Markle has lent her voice to the new Disneynature documentary, Elephants.
Getty
The news comes after Meghan's nickname on the set of her former show Suits was revealed.
Royal commentator Omid Scobie spoke on Vice's Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown podcast, Omid where he spilled the tea.
Meghan, Harry and their baby son, Archie Harrison.
Getty
The Duchess, 38, who played the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama between 2011 and 2017, was reportedly called 'Meghan gets s*** done' by her fellow cast members.