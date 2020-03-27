Meghan Markle has lent her voice to the new Disneynature documentary, Elephants.

The Duchess of Sussex's new project will benefit Elephants Without Borders and was shot before she and husband Prince Harry made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"Elephant" looks at the story of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert.

The new doco will debut on April 3 on Disney+ along with a documentary about dolphins narrated by actress Natalie Portman.