Meghan starred in Suits before marrying Prince Harry. Getty

The news comes after fears began mounting that Meghan Markle could anger the royal family and cause "immense embarrassment" for the Queen in upcoming months.

While Prince Harry and Meghan work out the ways to become financially independent after stepping down as senior royals, an expert has claimed the Duchess would receive backlash if she were to return to her former acting career.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultant, Express.co.uk: “Meghan will pursue acting causing immense embarrassment for the Royal family and drive more public backlash.

“Hollywood in the end will dump Meghan and chew her out the way she and Buckingham Palace ditched each other.”

Meghan was a “briefcase babe” on the US version of Deal or No Deal. Getty

Meghan’s first on-screen appearance was in an episode of daytime soap opera General Hospital in 2004, where she played a small role as a nurse. She went on to secure guest roles in several TV shows, including Century City, The War at Home and CSI: New York.

The Duchess was also a a “briefcase babe” on the US version of Deal or No Deal.

Meghan’s career changed markedly when she joined the Suits cast in 2011, where she played Rachel Zane for seven of the nine seasons.

Queen Elizabeth would be embarrassed if Meghan were to go back to her acting career. Getty

Meghan starred in law drama Suits for seven years and stepped down from her role as Rachel Zane before marrying Prince Harry in May 2017.

However, it's clear her brother Thomas Markle Jr. was never a fan.

“I think I watched it once or twice - I saw it a couple of times," he said last week.

“She had a few good lines in it, a few good scenes.”