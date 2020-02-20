Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were quitting as senior royals in January Getty

Dr Whitlock didn't agree with the comments and replied: "Well perhaps that is a little unfair."

Mr Graham then asked: "Well let me put it this way if Harry hadn’t managed to marry Meghan Markle I don’t think he would be disappearing off to Canada and having a sort of general break with his family, do you?"

Dr Whitlock responded: "Well actually I think you have forgotten that he had spoken about being very uncomfortable in the royal family before he met Meghan."

They also discussed news that Queen Elizabeth has banned the Sussexes from using Sussex Royal as a brand name.

The talkRADIO host asked: "The Queen has banned Harry and Meghan from using Sussex Royal as a brand name, this is quite a blow for them isn’t it?"

Dr Whitlock replied: "It is and I think it is something that they wouldn’t have seen coming.

"They went large on the launch of Sussex Royal, brands, the website, their Instagram feed and were very much hoping to check out of the royal family but potentially cash in on the royal brand.

"But the Queen and Buckingham Palace have made it absolutely clear that it is not going to be an option for them."

The couple, who shocked the world by leaving the ranks of the senior royals last month to resettle in North America, have extensively used the brand name on their website, with plans to use it in future money-making efforts reportedly well advanced. Now the Queen has put a stop to all of that.

The couple have spent tens of thousands of dollars on building the brand, which will now have to be junked. They will also have to rebrand their charity, Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

