Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face new drama

While they won’t be thrilled about the news, the Daily Mail reports that the couple have accepted they have to make the changes.

‘This will be humiliating for Meghan and Harry, but they really don’t have any choice in the matter,’ says a royal source. ‘The royal branding could earn them many millions of dollars in the US, but they will now need to rethink everything.

‘Pretty soon they could just be celebrities and nothing more.’

The Queen is laying down the law Getty

Indicating the success of the brand they now have to say goodbye to, their @sussexroyal Instagram account has drawn 11.2million followers.

They have sought trademark applications for Sussex Royal products including bandanas and notebooks.

A source told the Daily Mail: 'In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand The Queen would have had little choice, however.

Meghan and Harry have accepted the Queen's decision Getty

'The Sussexes' original plan – of being half-in, half-out working royals – was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family.

‘But if they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.'