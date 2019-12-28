Meghan Markle pulls a Kardashian move by trademarking the Sussex royal brand on more than 100 items Getty

Sussex Royal has also put its trade mark on "health and wellness training, education and training relating to nature, conservation and the environment, organising youth training schemes and training sports coaches".

And in another section, their brand will cover "social care services, namely organising and conducting emotional support groups, counselling, mentoring and personal care services".

By protecting their trade mark, the royals will be able to take action if anyone tries to use their names on unapproved products or services, or tries to use them on counterfeit items.

It's not known what the rest of the royal family think about the pair's latest move, but it's believed that they are still in the bad books.

During this year’s Queen’s Speech, which was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Meghan and Harry's photo was noticeably absent.

The only family members that can be seen in the photos on display are George VI, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate and their brood.