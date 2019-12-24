Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably missing in the photos that appeared in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Getty

But on closer inspection, it can be seen that there are no photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or little baby Archie among those being displayed in the foreground.

The only family members that can be seen in the photos on display are George VI, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate and their brood.

“Any reason why there is no photo of prince harry and meghan markle,” one eagle-eyed fan wrote on Twitter.

“Also 3 of her children are missing. It’s just the heirs to the throne plus her dad and husband,” another person ststed.

A third person added: “Kinda weird that the only family pictures are those of heir apparents and consorts.”

The noticeably missing snaps of Harry and Meghan comes after the Queen reportedly removed their photos from the audience room at Buckingham Palace following the airing of the ITV documentary.

Eagle-eyed observers noticed that the portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been removed from their original place in the Queen's audience room in a picture taken from the Queen's private meeting with the High Commissioner for Grenada, Kisha Alexander-Grant.

According to Express, royal fans first spotted the photo of Meghan and Harry when Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the Queen for his official appointment in July 2019.

The publication noted that the portrait was added after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.