It has been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex made a major royal faux pas while attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Getty

“Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,” the book’s author writes.

“This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”

As Kensington Palace released its official Sussex baby statement, three days after Eugenie’s wedding on October 15, Sarah sent out several tweets, as if to keep the focus on her daughter.

According to a new book, Meghan’s decision to announce she was pregnant, during the event, left Eugenie “furious”. Getty

After posting a thank you message to the designer of her Mother of the Bride dress, Fergie shared three more messages, in which she revealed how proud she was of her daughter and son-in-law.

Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, then appeared to show his support by retweeting one of Sarah's messages that featured his daughter and Jack.

What’s more, at the time, several fans seemingly thought Meghan’s baby news timing was off, with some people taking to Twitter to comment.

A new book claims that Meghan “embarrassed” Prince Harry with their revelation. Getty

“It may be happy news but I think it's terrible timing to break the news at Eugenie’s wedding,” one person wrote.

“It was her day & she had already bumped dates, announcements herself due to Harrys engagement & wedding. Could they not have told family later privately?” they added.

Meanwhile, another person stated: “If Harry and Meghan did actually tell the Royal Family about their baby at Eugenie’s wedding on Friday, that’s pretty shady.”

