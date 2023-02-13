The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing legal action... Getty

New Idea is told Wills was “furious” after Meghan claimed someone among the senior royals made “concerning comments” over what her future child’s skin colour may be.

While the Sussexes added the comments weren’t made by the late Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth, the accusations were left hanging over the heads of the rest of the Windsors.

“At the time, William was close to launching legal action,” claims a source. “Harry and Meghan basically made the world question who the so-called royal racist is, which has been very damaging. But the Queen talked him out of it.”

Since Her Majesty’s death last September, there’s no-one left to stop William now, which could result in the brothers having to face off against each other in a courtroom showdown.

Insiders suggest that “Harry seems to know this”, given he made a startling U-turn on the claims during an interview while promoting his book, Spare.

“You have to wonder if Harry’s team suspects William has a case, and thought it best for Harry to amend the record,” says a source.

“Especially with this Sam Markle case looming. You’d think William will be keeping an eye on this possible deposition, given he is still furious at Harry.”

But courtiers are divided over whether the legal route is his best option, as no-one wants to see these once-close brothers facing each other in court.

