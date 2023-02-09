Prince Harry was in serious discussions to host Saturday Night Live. Getty

“SNL producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in,” the insider continued.

Another industry insider confirmed the talks, saying that while many were being considered, Harry's name was definitely brought up more than once.

Obviously, Harry never ended up hosting SNL and, currently, the reason for the talks not materialising into him actually doing the gig is unknown.

WATCH: Prince Harry Talks About His 'Todger' In Viral Excerpt From Spare

Instead, Harry did multiple interviews as promo for his book; the Duke of Sussex appeared on the US version of 60 Minutes, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ITV.

Despite the talks falling through, it is reported that the Executive Producer of SNL, Lorne Michaels, still would love to have Harry on the show. Stay tuned…