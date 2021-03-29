Prince Harry and Meghan Marlke sit down with Oprah. Getty

“It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place. I can understand the pressure that they were under, but I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family,” said Prince Albert.

The prince claims that while he feels empathetic towards Meghan and Harry for what they are going through, he still finds their actions tasteless.

“It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. It did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions,” said Prince Albert.

Prince Albert would prefer royals action issues behind doors. Getty

Albert’s late mother, Grace Kelly, draws parallels with Meghan Markle as she too was an American actress who married into royalty.

Similarly to Meghan, it has been reported in the years since Grace had passed that she had a hard time living within the constraints of royal life.

However, her problems were vastly different from Meghan’s as she faced infidelity and neglect within her relationship with Prince Rainier III.

"It did bother me a little bit." Getty

Celebrity biographer Wendy Leigh wrote in her book True Grace, “Grace was humiliated and she was extremely unhappy.”

“She was surrounded by decadence and Rainier’s disreputable friends.”