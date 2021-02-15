After years of empty promises, it could all be over for the Sussexes. Getty

The Queen and Prince Charles spared no expense as millions around the world watched Harry and Meghan say “I do” at St George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Many had high hopes the marriage would usher the royal family into a new era. However, almost three years later, many feel Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have blown the pretence that they would support the monarchy when they moved to North America.

The Queen is not happy with how Harry and Meghan have been frolicking around the States. Getty

Ensconced in their mega mansion in Santa Barbara, California since fleeing the UK, the couple have been caught in a series of slip-ups, missteps and spin that’s left the palace and the Queen suffering a firestorm of unprecedented scrutiny, with many demanding the Sussexes be stripped of their titles once and for all.

This certainly won’t be welcome news to the rogue royals who are reportedly seeking a more permanent agreement with the monarchy that still allows them to keep all of their royal privileges.

Indeed, Meghan and Harry are reportedly meeting the Queen later in the year to undergo a Megxit review. The Sussexes are apparently hoping to negotiate a new look deal with the family, after quitting their roles as senior working royals and dropping their HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan are seeking a more permanent agreement. However, whether or not the Queen will bow to their demands is a different story. Getty

Harry is said to regret the hasty statement the couple made in January 2020 as he and Meghan announced their plans to leave the royal family and is now looking for a new "permanent agreement", which would see them keep their royal patronages.

But experts have suggested that the controversial couple may not get the compromise they’re after.

“(The Queen) has made it clear that you can’t be half in and half out,” Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, told New Idea exclusively.

It looks like the Sussexes will have to decide where their loyalties lie.

