Volunteer organisations LA Works and the I Have A Dream Foundation work to provide higher education to children.

They set Meghan and Harry up for the zoom call with the teen, and of course, she recognised her royal mentors immediately.

The LA Works executive director Deborah Brutchey spoke with PEOPLE magazine about what went down during the zoom call.

"She (teenager) had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the Duke and Duchess.

"She knew of them, she knew a lot — she had been following Meghan's story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them."

PEOPLE also reports that the teen girl was impressed by Meghan and Harry and she found the couple to have "compassion, humility and wisdom."

"It was really significant for her because they saw her potential in a few short minutes, which actually really undid some damage that had been previously caused by a former teacher's doubt.

"It was just amazing how they were able to connect and how their compassion, in just a short conversation, really made an impact and is going to forever inspire her," shared Deborah.

The Archewell website is filled with dozens of suggestions to support women, which Meghan and Harry intend to use as a way to "unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for women."