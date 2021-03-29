Grace Kelly on her wedding day. Getty

“[Meghan and Prince Harry] have the opportunity, which [Grace] didn’t to be able to earn their own income, completely independently," Gemma Godfrey, who investigated Grace’s fortune for the new documentary Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions, told 9Honey.

“Grace Kelly was asked about how this will impact her career and her answer was ‘the prince will decide.”

This is starkly different from Meghan and Harry, who have made decisions together to support their mutual goals and ambitions.

Grace when she won her Oscar. Getty

Meghan and Harry were able to do what Grace would never have dreamed possible and broke away from royal life to seek the freedom they needed to sign deals with streaming services Spotify and Netflix.

“When [Grace] was interviewed, she said she felt like where she got to in her career she was just starting to get a glimpse of what it could be, so she very, very much wanted to carry on ... her true love was acting and what was quite clear in her situation was that wasn't even a discussion, that wasn't a negotiation on the table — and she negotiated her MGM contract, so she was clearly somebody who liked to blaze her own path," added Gemma.

"And what you're seeing nowadays with Meghan and Harry, they wanted to have a say and obviously if you're serving the royal family, you are more restricted in what you can do, and that isn't what they wanted to do so they've broken free and now they have opportunity, which [Grace] didn't, to be able to earn their own income, completely independently."

Meghan and Harry have been able to break free. Getty

It is also worth noting that because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a lower ranking than Grace and Prince Rainier had, they were able to seek a life away from royal duties.

Grace was a much-loved princess, and the world mourned her death in 1982 after a horrific car crash.

Unfortunately, the documentary reveals that at the time of her death, she only had US$10,000 and a cottage in Ireland in her name.