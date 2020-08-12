Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been left red faced after it was revealed the choice of name for their beloved pet Labrador has a rude double meaning. Getty

But as it turns out, the name is also the Russian slang word for penis, which some bemused fans find baffling the royal couple would even consider as a pet name.

Taking to Twitter, one user asked: “Surely someone in their group would have Googled Pula to ensure it wasn’t Romanian for penis?”

Meanwhile, another concerned fan added: “Quite a shock to see it in print…!!!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly named their dog Pula after the currency of Botswana, where they reportedly dated and fell in love. Getty

Other reports have suggested the couple chose Pula, as the word also means “rain” in Setswana – a language spoken in Southern Africa, and is used to wish others well due to rain being scarce.

But despite the heartfelt claim, other critics found issue with additional definition, with one Twitter user writing: “Always raining money with Sussex’s! Near and dear to their heart and lifestyle.”

Harry and Meghan can’t seem to get a break of late, with the price of the couple’s explosive tell-all book Finding Freedom being slashed before it even hits stores.

According to the Amazon website, Finding Freedom was been drastically reduced from £20 (approx. $36) to £13.60 ahead of its recent release.

Written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the tell-all claims to give an “honest, up-close and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31.

While the book won’t officially hit stores until August 20, an online version became available on August 11, which managed to reach number one within 24 hours of its pre-order release.