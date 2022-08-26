Meghan chatted to tennis royalty in the first episode Instagram

However, some fans have found Meghan and Serena’s conversation empowering.

“When Meghan said as young girls we are usually so fearless and then we grow more insecure as we grow up because we get aware of the archetypes thrown at us, I really felt that,” tweeted one fan.

"This conversation was amazing and #Archetypes is my new favourite podcast,” wrote another.

“I’m sorry but Meghan Markle is a genius for this. A podcast about the words used against women, after she’s been called everything under the sun. A big FU to her haters, but in a very classy and clever way,” explained Courtney Pochin the Lifestyle Editor for The Mirror.

Harry made a surprise appearance on the podcast Instagram

The podcast offers us an intimate look at Meghan’s life as she promised listeners a chance to get to know her on a genuine level.

"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me,’” she says in a promo.

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun,.”

In the next episode, Mariah Carey is stopping by for a chat. No word yet if we’ll get another surprise cameo from Harry.

See the full guest list here.

WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle admits Archie and Lilibet didn't enjoy Halloween!